President Akufo-Addo will deliver his 3rd State of Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday February 21, 2019.

The message on the State of the Nation is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

This was contained in the Business Statement of the House for next week.

Sources say the address will dwell heavily on the issue of Vigilantism and general state of security in the country.

The President will also brief the House on the state of the double track system under the free education policy and the One district one factory program.

Other areas include teachers and nurses trainees allowances.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5fm