President Akufo- Addo, will from Tuesday, February 12, 2019 publicly present Constitutional Instruments (C.I.) to give effect to the creation of the six (6) new regions.

The schedule for presentations is as follows: – Tuesday, 12th February 2019 – North East and Savannah Regions – Wednesday, 13th February 2019 – Bono East and Ahafo Regions – Friday, 15th February 2019 – Western North and Oti Regions.

Delegations comprising Chiefs and people of the new regions have been invited to the Jubilee House in Accra for the official ceremonies.

While congratulating the Chiefs and People, Government expects that the creation of the new regions will be a further boost to their development.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM