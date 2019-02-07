The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has yet again made changes to the hierarchy of the service.

In the latest changes leaked in the media, about 25 senior officers at the headquarters of the police have been moved to other parts of the country.

The shake up adds to a number that have been done since the IGP took office.

The development comes in the wake of complaints of insecurity in the country.

Incidents of contract killings appear to be on the rise with very little answers provided by the police.

The three girls or more who have been kidnapped in Takoradi are yet to be found by the police despite the arrest of the kingpin of the ring that alleged kidnappes people in the Western region.

