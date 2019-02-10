The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Ayeh Paye has donated medical and office equipment worth GH¢100,000 purchased from his share of the MPs Common Fund to the Ayensuano District Health Directorate to improve quality healthcare delivery in the Constituency.

Ayensuano District inaugurated in 2012, is one of the deprived districts in Ghana grappling with developmental challenges owing to the inadequate inflow of funds from Central Government and low Internally Generated Funds. Departments and Directorates under the District are virtually crippled with lack of logistics to efficiently operate.

Mr. Paye in his bid to find solution to the challenges facing the District donated medical equipment such as Sphygmomanometer (30), Electronic Operated Hospital beds(10), Baby Weighing Scales (20),Weighing Scales for Adults (20), Dressing sets (5), Delivery set (3) to the District Health Directorate.

Other items include; Double Decker Refrigerator (1), Flat Screen TV sets (3), Motorbikes (3), Laptop Computers (2), Air conditioners, Laser Printers (3), Digital scanners (1) and UPS (1).

Presenting the items, Mr. Paye said he noted the enormous challenges facing the District including lack of logistics and drugs at the District Health Directorate during his familiarization visit last year hence the intervention.

“As you know Ayensuano being a new district we lack certain equipment and consumables in the various facilities. So when the Director of Health Services came, I paid her a visit and she identified some of the items that they will need to give quality healthcare to their clients who are my constituents. It will surprise you that when they type here they have to put it on a pen drive and go outside to print,” Mr. Paye told reporters after the donation.

Touching on the poor road networks grappling the District Mr. Paye said they are being worked on.

The District Health Director, Mrs. Esther Oku Afari commended Mr. Paye for the donation adding it will help improve quality health care in the District.

“The challenges are enormous but these items we have received will go a long way to help us particularly the motorbikes. It is a boost to my workers if you are working and you don’t have tools to work with, it demoralizes,” Mrs. Oku Afari said.

A District Hospital promised by government during the creation of the District has not yet been fulfilled hence healthcare is being delivered by Health Centers and CHPs which lack many basic items.

“In Most of the facilities we don’t have water and in health delivery, water is essential -washing of hands, bathing clients, washing equipment all these things you have to get water so we are appealing,” She told the lawmaker.

She also appealed to philanthropists to help the Directorate with Medical Refrigerators to enhance vaccination exercises.

“We are supposed to give our clients vaccines under some specified temperature by the manufacturer so if we don’t take care we may be giving the children vaccines under the wrong temperature so as for the Fridges we need them a lot and we are happy the MP has supported but ideally if we can get it in all facilities that will help a lot because now they travel long distance to keep the vaccines.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/Kojo Ansah