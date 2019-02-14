Gareth Bale risks being banned for an upcoming Clasico against Barcelona after being reported by La Liga on Thursday for inciting Atletico Madrid supporters following his goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 derby win last weekend.

Bale scored Real’s third goal after coming on as a second-half substitute in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is accused of an overly provocative goal celebration in response to jeers from home fans.

In a statement, La Liga said Bale was accused of “raising his right arm towards his head, a gesture of provocation towards the supporters, and then making a possibly obscene and derogatory gesture by raising his bent arm and hitting it halfway up with the other hand.”

The attempted gesture, known literally as a “sleeve-cutter”, is seen as highly offensive in Spain.

If the Welshman is found guilty of inciting rival fans, according to Spanish Football Federation rules he risks a ban of anything from four to 12 games, although a shorter suspension of one to three matches is more likely.

Real play Girona and Levante in their next two La Liga games before a double-header against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The teams meet first in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on February 27 and then clash again in the league on March 2.

Source:AFP