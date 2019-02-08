CEO of the EIB network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray, among other celebrities have poured out tribute on social media for the late musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony who died last year.

Ebony died in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after a visit to her mother on February 8, 2018, together with her friend, Franky Kuri and a bodyguard, Francis Vondee.

She died at age 20.

Celebrities posted pictures of the late musician with heart touching captions.

Bola Ray via his twitter page said “Rest well queen.”

CEO and former manager of the musician Bullet tweeted “the queen lives on, forever and always.”

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana said “rest in peace.” Boyfriend of the late musician and MC popularly known as Og the MC said “a year ago today by this time was going crazy but uhmmm. Don’t wanna say much just want to know ever u are now we miss you and we love you so much queen.”

Wendy Shay tweeted “Grateful for the time spent with you bony. A happy soul to be around. Continue resting in power #rufftownrecords #HABA.

Rapper Flowking Stone said “damn it’s been a year already? Rest well queen Eb, and Dcryme also said “Wow time flies, rest well queen @#Ebony #Family.”

Tributes are pouring all over social media, and across radio and Television stations to celebrate the late Ebony.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/Senanu Damilola Wemakor