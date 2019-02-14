Little Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram is 1.5 seconds closer to following in the footsteps of Usain Bolt as the fastest man on earth and he’s only seven years old.

In a new clip posted on the Florida boy’s Instagram page Sunday, the youngster shows he has improved since his staggering feat of completing a 100-meter race in 14.59 seconds last August.

The recent video demonstrates how he can run the same distance in 13.48 seconds and also dash 60 meters in only 8.69 seconds.

Jamaican sprinter Bolt recorded the fastest human foot speed during his 9.58-second sprint in Berlin in 2009. He moved at a rapid rate of 27.8mph (44.72km/h) when he covered the 20-meter distance between 60m and 80m in 1.61 seconds.

It’s not known at what speeds exactly Ingram darted across the track as he wore blue and orange Nike sneakers and a kit featuring the flame of a fire, in a nod to his nickname, but the child clearly outdid his peers.

He was pictured with a serious look on his face as he got set in position for one of the sprints in a photograph captioned: ‘My Father Told Me (@ftf_kool ) That You Win Mentally Before You Win Physically I’m #1 Before The Race Start.’

His dad – who also manages his account – posted on Instagram about the incredible improvement: ‘Proud To Say My Son Maybe The Fastest 7 Year Old In The World. To The Top Love All Those Hours Of Training Payed Off.’

The little boy has even defeated long-limbed adults who have dared to challenge him and has shared the moments he left them in the dust on his Instagram page of approximately 301,000 followers.

Despite being a social media influencer and fitness model, Ingram has shown he’s talented academically too.

‘Work hard in class and on the field,’ an Instagram image of his February report card is captioned.

It shows full-mark A grades for Science, Introduction to Computers, Music and Physical Education, plus B grades for Language Arts, Social Studies and Art at Cahoon Elementary School in Tampa.

Three-time Amateur Athletic Union winner Ingram, shot to popularity last August when he showed off his speed on the football field.

With his father an American football coach who introduced him to NFL stars Matt Jones, Tarik Cohen and De’Anthony Thomas, it no wonder Blaze was able to dart between members of the opposing team as a six-year-old at the time who was only 3-foot-11 and weighed 48 pounds.

Source:Dailymail