There is looming clash between farmers and Fulani Herdsmen at Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern region.

The farmers numbering about 300 have armed themselves with weapons including locally manufactured guns and many rounds of ammunition, machetes and sticks and have currently invaded the bush and forest reserve where the herders have established tents.

According to the farmers, thousands of cattle mostly brought from the Afram Plains area destroying their farm produce and attacking farmers in the area.

The herders apart from destroying crops of the farmers, have also destroyed about 210 hectares of trees planted by the Forestry commission and Youth in Afforestation under NABCO module

The furious farmers say the Police have failed to take action despite lodging many complaints to the Police and notifying other security agencies at the regional level hence taking the laws into their hands Friday morning to deal with the herders.

The farmers from communities such as Besibuom, Ahoman, Adentaem, Bisibuom, Kwaku Botwe, Asiato and Akukurutu say they will shed blood in self-defence should the need arise. They are currently firing warning shots in the bush.

Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, reports that, there is no Police present yet in the communities.

