The Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua has installed about 80 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to monitor conducts of staff and enhance security at the facility.

The CCTV cameras have been installed in all corners and corridors of the hospital except the wards to monitor the conduct of nurses and midwives, in particular, to enable management get enough evidence to deal with staff breaching ethics of their professions.

The move is part of management’s plan to make the Regional Hospital which is currently ranked among top hospitals in Ghana, a centre of excellence in quality healthcare delivery.

Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah who was recently adjudged Best Regional Medical Director in Ghana stated. “We have installed about 80 CCTV cameras at the Hospital and the reason is to Monitor the various activities, monitor for theft, and monitor what staff do because we have some on the corridors, on the ward corridors not inside the patients’ room.

“Because sometimes you hear of certain complaints and when you play back the video you are able to see what the staff were doing at that point in time when an incident is purported to have happened.”

He said the CCTV camera has already helped improve security in the hospital where thieves who entered it to steal had been caught on camera and got arrested.

“So far we’ve used the CCTV camera to arrest few thieves who come around to steal.”

Management of the Hospital is also mobilizing funds to construct additional Hostels for visitors who may want to spend the night at the Hospital to care for their loved ones on admission to minimize intrusion and loitering at night.

The Regional Hospital recorded about 237,870 attendance at the Out Patient Department in 2018.

