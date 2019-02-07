Highlife sensation Kidi has disclosed that he usually does not have high expectations for the Ghana Music Awards, and award schemes in general.

He however noted if award organizers and the public recognize his work and celebrate him with an award, he welcomes it.

Speaking to Jon Germain on ‘the zone’ Wednesday, he said “to be honest, I never expect anything for Ghana music awards. That’s a sure way to doom yourself, have expectations.”

Kidi noted that “you just have to do your part as a musician, make music, make the people like the music, make people happy with the music. If the board and the public think okay this young man has done enough to deserve this category up for award, we give it to him. If not the vision still continues, the bigger vision than awards.

“I mean it’s good as a musician to be awarded, it boosts your ego like what I’m doing people are paying attention. But if it doesn’t come, it shouldn’t stop you or derail you from the main purpose”, he added.

The musician who has had an amazing year since his breakthrough in 2017 described his career so far as phenomenal.

He said “2018 was all sorts of great. After the year we had in 2017, people kept wondering what was going to happen. 2018 was very phenomenal.”

Touching on his move from RnB music to Highlife, he explained “I had to sit down and reevaluate myself. I feel like highlife is not so different form RnB. What Chris Brown does is RnB, but when he comes to Ghana its highlife. The only difference is the instrumentation and the melody.

He added “I didn’t move away from RnB, it was just a blend of finding that middle ground to be able to still not compromise on my talent at the same time give the people what they want. I’ve not moved away, I’m still doing the same thing I used to do, just in a different way.”

Kidi is currently promoting his new single ‘Mr Badman’ featuring kwesi Arthur off his upcoming debut ‘sugar’ album.

Explaining the concept pf the song, he said “I wanted to do something for the first time that didn’t have anything to do with love.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/Senanu Damilola Wemakor