Kissi Agyebeng, a long-time lawyer for Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has told Bola Ray that he has withdrawn his services from the footballer because they are no longer at “par with reasoning” on issues.

According to the popular lawyer, who also represents investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, he decided to recuse himself from all Gyan’s cases after they agreed to part ways professionally.

“I gave his brief back to him last year because I felt that we were not at par with reasoning… I have been his backbone for many years. Sometime last year, it became apparent that we could not agree on certain matters so I had to go to court and recuse myself from all his cases,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He, however, maintains he has a cordial relationship with the footballer since they have been friends for many years.

The comment comes in the wake of reports that the DNA report for the paternity of the player’s children proves that he is their biological father.

Gyan who has filed a case in court to annul his marriage demanded a DNA test over the paternity of his children.

A statement from a lawyer said: “Our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public but the only correction he wishes to make on the foregoing is that the process that is ongoing at an Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.”

“The statement, therefore, asked the various media houses to be careful about what they publish on the subject in order that the children at the centre of the issue are not stressed.

It further stated that “much as our clients has no interest in discussing his marriage in public, he will hold any person, media or otherwise, to strict account on any or all things that are published about him or his children which are untrue or unpalatable.”

