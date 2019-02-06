CEO of Rufftown Records and former manager for the late Ebony Reigns, Bullet, has expressed readiness to settle all differences with the late musician’s father.

Father of Ebony Nana Poku Kwarteng and Bullet have had differences following the death of the musician, with Mr Kwarteng asking for rights to all musical works, both finished and unfinished, of his daughter.

A one-year anniversary concert will be held for Ebony, and it is believed that Bullet does not have any role in the planning of the upcoming event.

Speaking to sit-in host of Starr Drive Joseph Kumi, Bullet said “I think we have a team, MUISIGA and GHAMRO. I really wish this thing can be solved so that I can even be part of Ebony’s one year celebration. I really want this to happen. So I’m talking to Rex Omar and Obour so that we can talk to him and solve every differences.”

He added: “We will meet on Thursday to decide everything. Settle differences, I want to be part of Ebony’s 1 year organizing team. I need to have that relationship with the father first. I really wanna do this for my girl.”

“I know everything is gonna be fine,” he said.

