The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has strongly rejected calls for him to resign.

The IGP has been under intense pressure to abdicate his post after the violence-ridden Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra last month.

Six people were shot at the Baweleshie polling centre of the constituency, compelling the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to withdraw from the exercise citing safety concerns.

Voters were electing a new Member of Parliament (MP) for the area in the by-election necessitated by the demise of the incumbent Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko last year, representing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The by-election was won by Lydia Seyran Alhassan, a spouse of the late MP on the ticket of the governing NPP, collecting over 60% of the total valid votes cast.

Calls for resignation

The chaos and shootings that characterised the polls have attracted several criticisms from Ghanaians including civil society organisations and international agencies with the IGP being at the receiving end as calls for his resignation heightened among members of the opposition NDC.

NDC MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak for instance, in calling for the resignation of the IGP posited that his continues stay could not be justified in the face of the mayhem that ensnared the by-election.

Former Chief of Staff Nana Ato Dadzie also said in a statement: “The Inspector General of Police, as a matter of personal honour and principle, must resign his Office for entertaining the violation and abuse of his command by the intrusion of an unconstitutional paramilitary force.

“The transportation of the offending persons in official vehicles of the Ghana Police Service, and their display of branded gear of the same reaffirms this demand. The same must be said of the sad spectacle of the helplessness and non-intervention of senior police officers at the scene.”

I won’t resign

In a defiance tone, however, IGP Asante-Apeatu told a news conference in Accra on Thursday he is going nowhere.

“I don’t think my resignation will stall any investigation being carried out by the Short Commission,” he stated.

Touching on whether he should be appointed by an independent body instead of the president, he said: “I was appointed by the president. My appointment is entrenched in the constitution. If anyone has anything against it then start lobbying parliament for possible review of the constitution.”

Meanwhile, he has sent a stern warning to leadership of political parties his outfit will deal ruthlessly with any of their supporters engaging in political vigilantism.

“The police will “not tolerate any form of political violence” going forward, he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM