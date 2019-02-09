Former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Nii-Amasah Namoale has dismissed reports that he has switched camps in the upcoming presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He says claims that he has now moved from the camp of Professor Joshua Alabi to the Goosie Tano are untrue and mischivious.

In a statement, the former lawmaker said: “I write to dispel an erroneous and diabolic impression, created and widely as well as wildly being circulated on social media that seeks to create the impression that I have switched camp from Team Alabi to rally around the bid of Mr. Goosie Tanor for the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“My checks indicate that the platform that generated this diabolic move is owned by Mr. Tanor. I am personally shocked at this move and would classify as dishonest, the machinations by Mr. Goosie Tanor to use me as an endorsement in a campaign that appears to lack the momentum it requires.

“I must put on record that the picture in circulation which had me speaking in front of Mr. Tanor, was taken at his meeting with the La Dadekotopon Constituency, a constituency I am a key stakeholder of, and had represented as its Member of Parliament on three consecutive occasions,”.

He further explained: “My appearance on the platform is to show comradeship and solidarity to his campaign, and I never would have expected that Mr. Goosie Tanor would act in this desperate manner in need of my endorsement.

“I wish to reiterate the point that I am fully in support of Professor Alabi and his vision for the great NDC. I have no regret nor any reason to switch camp from Team Alabi to support Mr. Tanor.

“I ask all supporters of Professor Alabi to disregard the dishonest impression being created by Mr. Goosie and stay focus for the victory we much anticipate on the 23rd of February”.

