Supreme Court judge, Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, will on Thursday, February 14, 2019, deliver her valedictory (farewell) judgment as she retires from active service.

The valedictory judgment will be delivered in the Civil Appeal case between Kwadwo Dankwa & Others vrs Anglogold Ashanti.

Justice Akoto-Bamfo was nominated to the Supreme Court along side Justices Benjamin Teiko Aryeetey and Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe by the late former President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009.

She was born on February 7, 1949 and has been on the Bench for the past 38 years, with the last 10 years as a Supreme Court judge. She was awarded LLB Degree from the University of Ghana in June 1972 and in 1975, she acquired her Qualifying Certificate in Law at the Ghana Law School.

Justice Akoto-Bamfo was appointed a District Magistrate Grade 1 in 1981 where she rose through the ranks to become a High Court judge in 1991 and subsequently was appointed a justice of the Court of Appeal in 1999 and then to the Apex Court of the land in 2009.

Justice Akoto-Bamfo, was one of nine judges who sat on the famous election petition case between then candidate Akufo-Addo and John Mahama.

In that case Justices William Atuguba, Sophia Adinyira, N. S. Gbadegbe and Vida Akoto-Bamfo dismissed the petitioners’ claims for the annulment of a total of 3,931,339 votes due to electoral irregularities in the December 7, 2012 presidential election.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare