Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has disputed the Mahama administration’s claim that 46 out of the 200 planned community day Senior High School buildings were completed before exiting office.

According to the erstwhile administration, 46 community SHSs were completed with some 123 of the schools under various stages of construction.

But speaking Wednesday on the floor of Parliament Education Minister Dr. Prempeh said the Mahama administration completed only 29 before exiting office.

“As at December 2016, for both the phase one and phase two of the secondary education improvement project that was sponsored by the World Bank in this community e-blocks, the total number of schools that have been totally completed and handed over were 29,” he said. “Some were at advanced stages.”

Dr Prempeh further revealed 21 more of such projects have been completed since the Nana Addo administration took office.

He assured the ministry is working around the clock to complete some more schools while cancelling some contracts to be re-awarded on needs basis.

“Contracts that have not been commenced at all will be closed out and budgeted for later. It is worth noting that the significant amount of funds secured by the Ghana Education Trust Fund with the able approval of this house will be used to pay for interim payment certificates for these projects currently lodged at the GETFund,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM