Manchester City seized first place in the Premier League on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Everton that moved the champions above Liverpool on goal difference.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead through Aymeric Laporte’s header on the stroke of half-time at Goodison Park.

Gabriel Jesus struck in the closing seconds to seal a victory that moved City level on points with Liverpool and allowed them to return to the top of the table.

Second placed Liverpool have a game in hand on City, who were playing Everton in a game brought forward due to a fixture clash with the League Cup final against Chelsea later this month.

Source: Starr Sports

