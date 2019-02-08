Hooded gunmen have slain two herders at Nangunyili village in Karaga in the Northern region, the police said on Thursday.

The murder which occurred on Tuesday comes months after Ghanaian National Security personnel raided the Fulani settlement and rounded up 20 alleged Burkinabe fugitives, including a top Islamic Sheirk, over suspicious terrorism allegations.

Deceased Alhaji Abdul Salam Hammer, 51, and Abdulai Iddrisu, 43, an Arabic teacher were both sleeping in separate houses when the attackers forcefully broke into their rooms and shot each of them multiple times, the police stated.

Northern regional police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko told reporters in Tamale that they found the two lying in pool of blood with blood with bullet wounds on their bodies.

He said the police also retrieved 12 empty AK47 ammunition shells and one live ammunition from the scene. The bodies, according to DSP Tanko, were taken to Karaga hospital where they were confirmed dead and given back to families after autopsies.

“Police have started investigations into the case and we are assuring the public that we will do our very best in our effort to have the perpetrators arrested”, the spokesman revealed. “We urge people in the area to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands.”

Background

National Security officers flown from Accra last year raided the outskirt community and arrested 20 suspects, some with weapons, following a house- to-search search.

The officers acted on intelligence of a mass arrival of some suspicions herdsmen from neighbouring Burkina Faso secretly accommodating in the community.

All the suspects were flown to Accra for interrogation and later released.

