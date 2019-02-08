The Normalization Committee upcoming Special Competition has seen Confederation Cup campaigners Kumasi Asante Kotoko handed a difficult start after drawing Aduana Stars in the opening clash.

The clash will surely whip interest of soccer loving fans therefore ending the long standing desire for local football will see the two Premier League giants flexing muscles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 15th February this year.

Having won the Ghana Premier League on two occasions, Aduana Stars will pose a huge threat to the record league winners at the favourite Baba Yara Stadium in the new competition expected to mark the beginning of new things to happen in Ghana football.

Kotoko will continue their conquest in Zone A with a clash with Medeama SC, Eleven Wonders and AshGild after their opener against Aduana Stars.

Fixtures:

Below are Match Day One fixtures

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashanti Gold vs Eleven Wonders

Wa All Stars vs Bechem United

Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

Zone B

Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United FC

WAFA SC vs Liberty Professionals

Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

