The Steering Committee of the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ celebration has debunked media reports which claim that embattled American R&B singer will perform at one of their events.

A recent news report suggested that Kelly who is embroiled in widespread allegations of sexual abuse had been booked to perform at a concert as part of the Year of Return activities.

However, the Steering Committee in a statement said it has planned no such activity. The statement also advised the general public to disregard such publications.

“The Steering Committee of the Year of Return Ghana has taken notice of media publications that suggest that American R&B singer, more popularly known as R. Kelly is scheduled to come to Ghana to perform as part of the Year of Return activities,” the statement said.

“The committee is unaware of any event which has Mr. Kelly billed to participate. Further, the committee has had no engagements with any event promoters/organisers regarding Mr. Kelly’s supposed performance in Ghana. The committee has not also endorsed any event featuring R. Kelly.”

Source: Graphic.com.gh