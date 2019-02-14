Ghana will from Thursday February 28 to March 2, welcome global music icons Salif Keita, Richard Bona, and popular band UB40, as headline acts for the 2019 Stanbic Jazz Festival.

Ghanaian highlife star Kyekyeku who recently completed a tour in France with his Ghanalogue Highlife Band has also been confirmed for the night, which celebrates the very finest music from the continent and beyond.

Organisers say this year’s edition, themed “Nostalgia,” allows for an expansion into other music forms aside Jazz, promising a night of thrills and memory.

Salif Keita bears the reputation of “Golden Voice of Africa,” excelling as one of the continent’s biggest Afropop exports. Hailing from Mali, Keita is author of over 20 critically received albums.

A Grammy-winning Cameroonian bassist, Bona too has issued multiple top-notch bodies of work over a 20-year career. His performance, like Keita’s, is highly anticipated.

Practitioners of Reggae and Pop since 1978, and best-known for the jams “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “I Got You Babe” among others, UB40 have earned multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard presence, and an extensive catalogue.

More names are expected to be added to the lineup in coming days.

The 2019 Stanbic jazz Festival comes off at the Labadi Beach Resort.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM