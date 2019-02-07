Two Siblings have sustained severe burns after running into a bushfire while on a motorbike.

The incident occurred at the Fori-Fori community in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region.

Information gathered indicates that the two siblings aged between 8 and 15 years who were riding a motorbike when they were trapped by the blazing bushfire.

In an attempt to escape the motorbike fell on the young one in the blaze but the elder brother managed to escape having suffered some minor burns.

He later gathered courage and returned to the scene to save his younger brother who was screaming for help. Though, he managed to successfully rescue him, he sustained severe burns.

But he collapsed in an attempt to flee from the wildfire which was fast spreading. It took the intervention of the Fori-Fori Prison Officers who noticed the incident and rushed to the scene to rescue the two siblings and rushed them to the hospital.

Though the two siblings have been treated and discharged from the Hospital, their injuries have made it impossible for them to walk.

According to the family of the siblings, the children need specialist treatment to enable them recuperate.

