Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited on Wednesday said it intends to deliver extensive wealth products to its clients this year.

These include Advisory Services on the Bank’s Investment Outlook themes where clients are offered best in class advice on portfolio diversification, rebalancing ad switch ideas on investment, wealth lending among others.

Addressing reporters Wednesday in Accra Mrs Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management at the bank said Standard Chartered Bank has a comprehensive range of stable funds both local and abroad, offering competitive rates on forex investments.

She said the Bank’s presence in multiple markets means “we can provide cross border services to meet the needs of our clients. We are the only bank that can transfer in destination currencies of the G10 countries.”

She further mentioned that the bank has the widest range of Bancassurance solutions available in the Ghanaian market as its Wealth Management offers Life insurance solutions to “protect you and your loved ones from Life’s rainy days, and facilitate preparations towards major life events including your retirement and your wards’ tertiary education. Keep your assets safe with us; our General insurance solutions will provide you with motor, property, Health and accident cover.”

Mrs Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management, said, “We continue to focus on establishing our leadership in advisory services and delivering solutions that meet the growing needs of our clients. Digitization is at the heart of our client proposition and the end-to-end experience will remain a key priority to enable us to drive more tailored client engagements from advisory through to service.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM