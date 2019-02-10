Manchester United are two years away from being Premier League title contenders but do not need a squad overhaul to get there, says interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have won nine of 10 games in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

“We’re too far behind this year, obviously,” said Solskjaer.

“You’ve got to catch up with the other teams ahead of us, especially City, Liverpool but now Tottenham – they’re really in the running as well.

“Two years’ time is long enough, but also short enough to say that we’ve got the possibility to make a big difference in our preparation, in everything.”

The 45-year-old Norwegian, who won the Premier League manager of the month award for January, said he already had a “picture” of how he thinks “this Manchester United team will look in a couple of years”, even if he does not get the job on a permanent basis.

Source: AFP