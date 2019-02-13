President Akufo-Addo has settled on Goaso as the capital city of the Ahafo Region.

Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo chose Techiman as the capital city of the Bono East region.

Damongo and Nalerigu were on Tuesday outdoored as the capital city for Savannah and North East regions respectively.

President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow complete the exercise with Oti and Western North regions.

The creation of the six regions was a major campaign promise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 electioneering period.

After the NPP won the polls, a Commission of Inquiry, headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brobbey, was instituted to ensure the creation of the region.

Accordingly, the new – Oti, Bono East, Western North, Ahafo, Savannah, North East regions – were created.

Since the regions were created there has been massive jostling in some areas over which town should be made the regional capital.

Addressing the chief and people of the Ahafo Region shortly after unveiling its capital city President Akufo-Addo said his administration will ensure that the great potential of the region is given all the help required in order to accelerate the development of the newly created region.

President Akufo Addo said at a ceremony to present to the delegation a Constitutional Instrument (CI) 114 and the instrument of attestation that officially creates the Region said “with the Ahafo Region home to large deposits of Gold, Diamond, Iron ore and Bauxite, and with significant percentage of the Nation’s food produce coming from there, the potential for development clearly exist”.

President Akufo-Addo further observed that “residence of Ahafo are of the firm belief that there would be better access to government institutions, better population to service ratios, enhanced employment, increased socioeconomic activities and increased investment opportunities”.”It is thus only fitting that government helps to accelerate the development of this region,” he said.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie has been appointed to act as caretaker Minister for the region until the appointment of a substantive Regional Minister for the Region.

