The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up a three-member presidential Commission of Enquiry to investigate the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon by-election violence.

Starrfm.com.gh is, however, yet to know the members of the commission set up by the president.

Violence erupted during last Thursday’s by-election at Ayawaso-West Wuogon constituency after some armed masked heavily built men in police vehicles stormed the residence of the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate.

Some six people were shot in the process. The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George was also assaulted and slapped several times by the unknown men.

NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan won the election and was sworn-in by Parliament on Tuesday.

The Minority who walked out of the House during the swearing-in ceremony of the new MP held placards with the offensive inscription Tuesday. They claim she is a product of a ‘bloody process’ – in reference to the chaos that characterized her election last week.

The labelling has been widely condemned by Ghanaians.

Speaking on the floor of the House Wednesday, the Asawase MP said the action of his group was targeted at the wrong person.

“Let us all not pretend to be hypocrites; when it happening on your side then it is good, when it happening on the other side then you cry foul. Let us standardize what we do. Mr Speaker let me say that what we did yesterday was within the parliamentary procedure. If others had placards it is wrong just as it has always been happening in this chamber and we keep condemning it.

“But when people want to narrow it to our dear colleague Honorable Lydia Alhassan, let say that is very unfortunate because she does not control the security agencies, she doesn’t influence anything. We need to cool heads and take the issues that have happened without trying sideline the main issues with some of the people lying in hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration says it has expanded a committee to investigate the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

The investigations, police say, will cover the professional and criminal conduct of those involved in the incident.

A statement signed by Director General of Public Affairs, ACP Mr David Eklu, said personnel from Police Professional Standards Bureau, Police Legal and Prosecution Directorate, Police Operations as well as detectives from the Police Crime Scene Unit and Airport Division have joined the probe.

ACP George Tweneboah, Deputy-Director-General, heads the investigation committee, the statement said.

