The Minority in Parliament has been condemned for its behavior during the swearing-in of the new MP for Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency.

During the swearing-in of the New Patriotic Party lawmaker Lydia Seyram Alhassan on Tuesday, the Minority brandished placards with the inscription: “Bloody Widow” following a violent by-election leading to her victory.

The NPP Loyal Ladies have joined a section of the public in criticizing the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers, describing their action as a “disappointment and extreme evulsion.”

“It is very disappointing, to say the least, the tangent on which the NDC is traveling with “Freedom of Speech”.

“We find their unguarded remark and conduct terribly abrasive and a discrimination against women, particularly, widows and their ability to take up high offices,” the group said in a statement.

It added: “We also find it unfortunate, that legislators who are expected to be “Honourables”, are neck-deep in this enterprise; sinking themselves in a pool of insults and name calling. Such action is bereft of propriety and level-headedness.

“Madam Alhassan has carved a niche for herself in Ghana’s political arena and we believe that we speak for many, when we say her hard work and efforts should not be debased by such resentful drive.

“Their attack was unsolicited, unwarranted and unprovoked. It was bred out of mischief and deemed as defeatist anguish.

“We wish to state, categorically, that such remark is disdained and treated with contempt.

“We humbly appeal to the general public to call out on the minority caucus to eschew such misguided actions and render an unqualified apology to the Honorable Member of Parliament and women in general.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament James Klutse Avedzi has justified the decision of the minority to label the new Ayawaso West-Wuogon Member of Parliament ‘bloody widow’.

However, the Deputy Majority leader Adwoa Safo has described the action as unfortunate.

“We had a process which the minority had challenges with. The minority walking out of parliament on certain principles was not a problem at all. Following the walk-out with a placard with the inscription ‘Bloody Widow’ was so sad I am sure Ghanaians who saw what happened on the floor of Parliament and believe in women will be very disappointed in our Honourable members on the other side.

“The minority reacted in an inhumane and disrespectful manner. On the floor of parliament yesterday, I was so so saddened because the dignity of every woman in Ghana was attacked,” she told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM