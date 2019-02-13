Asante Kotoko handed a ten-man Zesco United 2-1 at home on Wednesday to bounce back into their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors started the match very aggressive with some quick-passing play but petered out late on.

They took the lead on nine minutes through midfielder Kwame Bonsu whose long-range effort took a ricochet off teammate Abdul Fatawu Safiu to beat the Zesco United No.1 Jacob Banda.

But credit goes to Burkinabe import Sogne Yacouba who raided the left flank and dribbled past Simon Silwimba before squaring a pass to Bonsu inside the penalty arc.

Zesco were afforded an opportunity to draw level after earning a penalty in the 23rd minute but goalkeeper Felix Annan palmed Jesse Jackson’s effort out.

Defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was penalised for a double-footed tackle on Lazarus Kambole inside the box.

Just before the half hour mark, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi doubled Kotoko’s lead after connecting home Yacouba’s prosaic low pass with the outside of his boot from the left.

Zesco made early substitution in the 39th minute in a tactical switch when Enock Sabumukama replaced Clement Mwape.

At the start of the second half, Yacouba was gifted a chance to score but he shot into goalkeeper Banda’s arm.

Ghanaian striker Rahim Osmanu climbed off the bench to pull one back for the Zambian champions in the 72nd minute.

He slotted in between the two Kotoko centre backs and headed pass an on-rushing Annan.

Ten minutes away from time, Maxwell Baakoh shot from outside the box but Banda was up to the task to parry it out.

In the 85th minute, Annan pulled a great save to put Rahim Osmanu’s blistering header on a corner kick out.

Two minutes from time, Bonsu was denied a personal brace second and Kotoko’s third when his header came off the side post.

This was after Baakoh’s shot was parried back into play.

Zesco United ended the match with ten men when Kondwani Mtonga received a straight red for a silly tackle- deliberately stepping-on substitute Stephen Nyarko.

Kotoko’s starting line up

Felix Annan (GK), Augustine Sefah, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Ismael Ganiyu, Richard Senanu, Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh, Abdul Ganiyu, Songne Yacouba

