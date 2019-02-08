Comland Ghana Limited, an industrial construction company, has commenced the construction of its state-of-the-art warehouse at the Appolonia Business Park, the light industrial park at Appolonia City.

Comland and Appolonia City signed a partnership agreement in 2018 to build a 650-sqm turnkey warehouse and office solution within the Appolonia Business Park. The partners aim to complete construction of the facility by mid-2019.

Comland has also purchased land at the park to construct other warehousing and industrial facilities for local and international manufacturing and logistics companies.

“We are experts in the provision of bespoke construction solutions for industrial, commercial and residential needs in Ghana and strongly believe that our warehouse at Appolonia Business Park will meet and surpass all the requirements of our clients,” said Darren Spencer, Comland’s managing director.

Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah said that Appolonia Business Park offers clients a multi-sector business solution.

“Appolonia Business Park is suitable for a wide range of industries including but not limited to logistics and warehousing, food and beverage, automotive and agro-processing,” Owusu-Amofah said. “It is refreshing that a few months after our signing, Comland has commenced construction of the first warehouse.”

Last year, the Association of Ghana Industries signed an agreement with Appolonia City to build an industrial park within the large-scale urban development, designated for use by some of Ghana’s leading manufacturing and industrial companies.

In addition to Comland, a number of local and international companies are developing facilities at the park, including Alusynco, Crownhouse Construction & Logistics, PUMA Energy and Total Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM