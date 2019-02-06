Ghana recorded a 0-2 loss to Senegal in their second group game of the ongoing 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Wednesday.

The Black Satellites were seeking a second straight win to become the first team to reach the semi-finals but that backfired with the Young Lions of Teranga profiting from some slack defending to record the convincing victory at the Maradi Stadium.

Aliou Badji scored all two goals for the Young Lions of Teranga. The striker opened the scoring with a fine header in the 11th minute.

He doubled the lead on the stroke of half time when he fired past hapless Ghana goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen.

The defeat leaves Ghana in a must-win situation in their final group game against Mali, who are on the same points following a lone goal victory over Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, Senegal have booked qualification to the semi-finals and the Fifa U-20 World Cup.

Source:CAF