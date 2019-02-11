Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala had a great start to her six-month loan spell at FC Barcelona’s women’s team after scoring on her debut for the club in their 4-0 away win against Rayo Vallecano in a league clash at the Ciudad Deportiva on Sunday.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth goal of the encounter in the 63rd minute with her first touch of the game, less than a minute after replacing Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona raced into a two-goal lead early in the first half with Putellas and Lieke Martens scoring in the 15th and 16th minutes respectively.

Mariona Caldentey added the third a minute before the half hour mark as the visitors totally overran the home team.

The 2018 AWCON winner had been left out of Barcelona’s game against Albacete the previous weekend but Barca women’s head coach, Luis Cortes, was optimistic Oshoala would shine against Rayo.

“Asisat has arrived in a good physical condition … I think that from next week (Sunday) she can start to bring us very good things to the team,” Cortes told the media, while explaining why the 24-year-old Nigerian was left out against Albacete.

Oshoala duly paid Cortes back with a goal on her debut for the Catalans.

The three-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year joined Barca with a huge European pedigree, having previously featured for English giants Arsenal (2016) and Liverpool (2015), before moving to the Chinese League with Dalian Quanjian, where she was top scorer in 2017.

She linked up with Barca from Dalian Quanjian last month.

