The New Juaben South Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Justice Anthony Aduhene-Benieh, has been commended for renovating a 68-year-old police station serving as the District Headquarters.

The police capo who was transferred to the municipality about nine months ago had to solicit for support from corporate bodies, the local assembly among others to give the edifice a major facelift.

As part of the development, a four-room office for the Criminal Investigation Department has been built and fully furnished. The Charge Office and office of the Station Officer have been refurbished and attached with a summer hat to serve as Visitors’ lodge. The station also has a designated place for impounded motorbikes.

Commissioning the project, the Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional Council Barfuor Tutu Nyantakyi Boateng appealed to the IGP David Asante-Apeatu to promote the commander for his hard work.

He commended the police chief for the role he has played in bringing down crime in the area.

Speaking to Starr News, Chief Superintendent Aduehene -Benieh gave credit to his team for rallying behind him to improve policing in the area. He also called on the public to have confidence in the law enforcement agencies to successfully fight crime.

Some of the companies and individuals who contributed in donating towards the facelift were honoured at the event. They include the GPRTU, Melcom and the MCE for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah