Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has said that a grant of 2.73 million dollars by the Japanese government that would result in the supply of Japanese vehicles and communication gadgets will greatly boost the Police Service’s mandate of maintaining the peace of the interior.

Addressing a ceremony for the signing and exchange of notes and records of discussions for the Japanese grant under the Economic and Social Development Project at the Ambassador Debrah Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the grant is a boost to the efforts of government aimed at retooling the Ghana Police Service.

“Today, our Japanese friends are making an invaluable input to our efforts by giving 2.37 million dollars worth of vehicles and communication equipments to the Ghana Police Service. This is a boost to the retooling efforts and we want to say that we appreciate our friendship with Japan,” the Interior Minister said.

Salaga Vandalism

Touching on the violence in Salaga that followed the declaration of Damongo as the regional capital of the newly created Savannah Region on the 12th of February 2019, by President Akufo Addo, the Interior Minister said the Police has gone to work on the vandalism and seven suspects have been arrested and many more will be apprehended soon.

“We intend to make sure that people do not take the security of the nation for granted,” the Interior Minister said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Minister Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her address said, “There is no doubt that mobility and effective communication systems are two of the most important aspect of modern and effective policing.” The signing of the exchange of notes and records of discussions for the Economic and Social Development project, the Foreign Affairs Minister said, “amounts to 300 million Japanese yen, which is approximately 2.73 Million US dollars”. She added that “The grant will among others provide the Ghana Police Service with the much needed communication gadgets and vehicles that would complement the efforts of the government of Ghana to transform and retool the Service.”

Ambassador of Japan to Ghana

In a brief remark, the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Mr. Tsutomu Himeno, said the grant is a gesture to consolidate the good friendship that exists between Japan and Ghana. Japan, he said, was moved to offer their support to the Police Service because of the commitment of government to transform the economy and the country as a whole.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5fm