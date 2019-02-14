About 1000 residents in twelve (12) communities at Amansie West District in the Ashanti region on Thursday embarked on massive demonstration to demand compensations due them for their lands.

These communities include Esaase-Bontefufuo, Aboabo, Manhyia, Tetremu, Mpatuamu, Koben and many others.

The residents hit the street of Esaase-Bontefufuo Thursday morning around 5:30am clad in black and red over breach of contract.

The residents stormed the Asanko Mining site to prevent them from working urging the company to vacate from their land.

Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo reported that majority of the houses in the communities have developed cracks as a results of blasts in the mines.

The situation had rendered the building risky for the residents.

The residents claimed Asanko mining has failed to employ the youth of the area as part of its promises and commitment to the community.

According to the residents, farms such as cocoa, onion, cassava and others have been destroyed by the Asanko Mining Company.

The residents disclosed that compensation package for each acre of cocoa is 13,000 Ghana cedis while others are 7000 Ghana cedis.

The residents claimed that Asanko Mining Company after destroying acres of cocoa and palm trees have failed to pay them their compensation.

“When they were coming to start their work, they told us they will employ majority of the youth. They told us they will give us compensation of our farms. They pledged to resettle house close to the mining site but they have failed their promises to us. We are warning them to either vacate from our land or fulfill their promises. The demonstration will continue if the try to be stubborn,” the residents said.

The Assembly man for Esaase-Bontefufuo electoral area Victor Appiah expressed worry over the activities of the mining company.

According to Victor Appiah, roads in the communities have developed potholes due to the machines the company uses on the road.

He added the next demonstration by the residents will not be peaceful if the company fails to fulfil their promises.

Currently there is an ongoing emergency meeting between the management of Asanko Mining Company and the leaders of the residents.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM/Osei Kwadwo