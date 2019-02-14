A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Alban Bagbin has questioned the credibility of a survey conducted by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) putting John Mahama ahead of him.

According to ASEPA’s latest survey on the upcoming NDC poll, former president Mahama is the favourite candidate, having polled 10,802 representing 64% out of 12,000 people sampled. Bagbin managed 303 votes (1.8%) as against Ekow Spio Garbrah’s 32.3%.

Touching on the survey, Bagbin said the figures have been cooked and the report should be “treated with a pinch of salt.”

“It’s a table top research,” the MP for Nadowli-Kaleo said Thursday on Morning Starr.

When host Francis Abban pushed him to substantiate his assertions, he retorted: “Investigate that.”

“I don’t believe it,” the second deputy speaker of Parliament remarked.

Bagbin was optimistic he will emerge as the flagbearer of the largest opposition party when it goes to the poll later in February.

“People will have another shock,” the longest-serving MP in Ghana’s parliament stated.

“People going round with all these media frenzy will have another shock. I’ll triumph and will win this flagbearership race. Vote Bagbin!” he said.

Former president Mahama is contesting six of his former appointees in a bid to lead the Umbrella family once again come election 2020. The internal poll will take place on February 23.

