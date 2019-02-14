The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has claimed that vehicles used by some masked men during the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election were not from the Police Service.

Six people were shot at the Baweleshie polling centre of the constituency, compelling the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to withdraw from the exercise citing safety concerns.

Voters were electing a new Member of Parliament (MP) for the area in the by-election necessitated by the demise of the incumbent Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko last year, representing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The by-election was won by Lydia Seyran Alhassan, a spouse of the late MP on the ticket of the governing NPP, collecting over 60% of the total valid votes cast.

Some masked security personnel who arrived at the premises were in SWAT inscribed vehicles and in some cases were being driven by people in Police uniforms.

But appearing before the Emile Short led commission of inquiry at the Osu Castle, the Interior Minister strongly denied claims that the vehicles were from the Ghana Police Service.

The National Security Minister, Mr. Kan Dapaah and the Minister of State in Charge of National Security Bryan Acheampong are also set to appear before the commission today.

The commission its public hearing today, February 14. The Commission has requested members of the public wishing to submit information, statements, or other relevant materials can do so through their secretariat.

It has former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi as its Secretary.

Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong were also appointed as members of the Commission.

The commission has been given one month to complete its work.

