There is looming bloody clash between farmers and Fulani Herders at Fanteakwa North District or the Eastern Region.

The farmers numbering about 300 have armed themselves with weapons including locally manufactured guns and many rounds of ammunition ,machetes and sticks have currently invaded the bush and forest reserve where the herders have established tents.

According to the farmers ,there are thousands of cattle most brought from trouble Afram Plains area destroying farm produce and attacking farmers in the area.

The furious farmers say the Police have failed to take action despite lodging many complaints to the Police and notifying other security agencies at the Regional level hence taking the laws into their hands Friday Morning to deal with the hearders.

The farmers from communities such as Besibuom, Ahoman, Adentaem , Bisibuom,kwaku Botwe ,Asiato and ,Akukurutu say they will shed blood in self defends should the need arise.

Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that there is no Police present yet in the communities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM