The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has put together activities to galvanise support for the team in next week Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup group-c clash against Zesco United in Kumasi.

The Porcupines engage the Zambians in day-two of the group stage in a 1 PM kickoff game, and Management is starting a publicity drive that will see it go to the work places and homes of the supporters.

A press release signed by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), says the idea is to remind the supporters of the game and the need for them to show up in their numbers.

“As part of measures to ensure that we get a fully packed Baba Yara Stadium on the match day, Management will, on Friday and Saturday, embark on an awareness drive at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi,” says the statement.

“We will meet with the artisans and traders at their shops and locations within those environs to drum home our need for their presence at the Baba Yara Stadium.”

“Management will, within the same period, also visit the Kumasi Business District, the notable market centres and artisan catchment areas both in and out of the metropolis to sell the game to our supporters in those areas.”

“Management has resolved to also visit the offices of public and private establishments in Kumasi and its environs to remind our supporters of the game and also impress on the directors and departmental heads to allow their employees to be at the stadium.”

“It is one of our key responsibilities as Management to whip up enthusiasm in our supporters to get them to troop to the stadium in their numbers to cheer on the team, and it has become necessary that we embark on the aforementioned activities because the game is fixed for a working day and at 1 PM when workers will normally be active at work,” explains the statement.

Source:asantekotokosc