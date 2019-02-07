Former president John Mahama has given his backing to today’s demonstration aimed at condemning the violence which characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday.

Mahama is rallying National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to join the demonstration to show “the world that we stand for peace and that the violence displayed in AWW has no place in our democracy.”

I welcome the initiative of the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty and I encourage all members of the NDC to participate in tomorrow’s demonstration. Let’s show to the world that we stand for peace and that the violence displayed in AWW has no place in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Ha2zxIyicj — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) February 6, 2019

Meanwhile, organisers of the ‘Aagbe wo’ demonstration say they have picked intelligence that some individuals backed by the state have planned to attack them during their demonstration today.

In a statement, the group said they will only recognise the police as security officers for the demonstration, which is aimed at registering their anger at what they say is the growing insecurity in the country.

They warned their members will effect citizen arrest if anyone attempts to foment trouble as they hit the streets today.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM