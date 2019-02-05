Fast rising Ghanaian songstress Wendy Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay who was reprimanded by the public for describing a question posed to her by journalist MzGee as a ‘dumb question’ has revealed that the experience taught her to be patient.

The singer said she is new to the music industry and still going through the learning process.

Speaking to Joseph Kumi on the Starr Drive Monday she said “it has really taught me patience, to really understand and know the reason why I’m doing this job. Because I’m doing a job that everyone can judge me so I have to know what to say and when and to whom.

“I’ve never been an underground artiste, so there are some things I’ve missed,” she said.

On how he would respond if the same ‘dumb question’ was posed to her she said “Wendy Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay, I’m 22 years old and I’ve always wanted to do music, to bring out talent and to entertain people.”

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her recently released 10-track album titled “Shay on You.” And it is available on all digital platforms.

She will be touring countries and cities including London, Norway, Sweden, Amsterdam, Denmark, etc.

The singer was confident that Ghanaians are accepting her, they are showing her love.

