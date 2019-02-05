Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers Tuesday dawn clash with Police after attacking traders on the Otorkpolu to Odumase highway in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

Starr News has gathered that a Police officer was shot during the exchange of gun fire between the robbers and the Police.

It took the intervention of the Military who later came in and managed to arrest two of the suspects.

According to Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah retrieved four weapons, two of which were reported to be powerful weapons used by the Military.

Currently a team of Police and Military officers have taken over the crime scene and combing the area to arrest the other suspects.

Ansah reports that the police officer who was injured has been sent to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah