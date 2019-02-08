The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has named its Investigative Journalism award category after murdered journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Hussein-Suale was part of the Tiger Eye PI investigative team which uncovered rot in African football last year, leading to the resignation and life ban of Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi. He was gunned down by unknown men on motorbike a few meters away from his Accra suburb of Madina on January 16.

A memorial service was held in his honour Friday at the International Press Centre where the GJA president Roland Affail Monney made the announcement.

Dozens of well wishers including Members of Parliament, Ministers, the Diplomatic Corps, members of the media fraternity, the police, the clergy and the general public attended the solemn memorial service. Amnesty International, GIBA, UNESCO and the Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament were among institutions who gave solidarity messages.

Hussein-Suale’s colleagues led by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas were also present.

The police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder.

Speaking at the memorial service the representative of the police COP Ampah Benneh appealed to the public to volunteer information, assuring they will be “given the needed protection” if it is required.

A GhC15,000 bounty has been announced by the IGP for informants.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM