Parliament has reprimanded Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, asking the NPP firebrand to ‘go and sin no more’ for describing the house as cheap.

The action followed recommendations of the privileges committee of Parliament for Mr. Agyapong to either be suspended or reprimanded after finding him guilty following a motion filed by Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak.

The controversial and heated exchanges that accompanied the report presented by Chairman for the committee Joseph Osei-Owusu forced speaker to suspend sitting for more than an hour after the majority members had voted to reject the entire report.

Speaking to Starr News during the break lead Counsel for Kennedy Agyapong, KT Hammond said the report was full of misrepresentations hence the decision for the rejection.

This position was, however, rejected by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who argued the position of the majority will change after the break.

After the break, true to the word of the majority leader the position of his members changed paving way for the report to be adopted.

Mr. Agyapong subsequently apologized when he was given the opportunity to speak but not without some drama. He rejected some aspects of the committee’s report while explaining the circumstances under which he used words deemed as slighting Parliament.

Attempts by deputy Minority leader James Klutse Avedzi to extract another apology proved futile as Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu argued the first one which the NDC MPs deemed conditional was enough.

The Speaker, Mike Oquaye subsequently ruled for Mr. Agyapong to go and sin no more.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings Minority whip and the complainant Muntaka Mubarak expressed his disappointment in the way and manner the matter was handled arguing it’s not deterrent enough.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM/Ibrahim Alhassan