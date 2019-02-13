Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen on Wednesday laughed off a report that former President John Mahama will beat incumbent President Akufo-Addo if elections were held today.

The report of a survey which was conducted by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability observed President Akufo-Addo stands no chance against his predecessor should elections be held today.

The report further revealed just a little over 30% of the Ghanaian population will be influenced by the government’s free SHS policy during voting.

Reacting to the report on Starr Midday News, Obiri Boahen said it lacked empirical basis despite sampling about some 800.000 respondents.

He told Starr Midday News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta: “We in the NPP are not bothered about that so-called research. We are not interested, we are not bothered, and we are not perturbed. We are winning…the bottom line is 2020 we are going to win. No two ways about that. So we are not bothered about these kinds of research. I’m being very honest and sincere.”

“I’m not boasting. I’m not boasting but I’m telling you that we will just brush some of these things with the contempt that they deserve.

“We are going to win massively pure and simple.

“A lot of Ghanaians have welcomed the free SHS policy whether it is gold or green people have wholeheartedly welcomed it…Sometimes you don’t entertain these so-called researchers. Let them go on with their research but the bottom line is NPP is winning in 2020 no matter what. We are not being boastful neither are we being complacent,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM