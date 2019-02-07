A former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has alleged officials of the football powerhouse connived with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to set him up.

Nyantakyi, who is serving a life ban from all football-related activities by Fifa, was emphatic FA officials against him paid Tiger Eye PI $400, 000 to blackmail him in Africa’s biggest football scandal.

“The project is a sponsored project,” the former CAF executive stressed in his first public interview after the case.

“The people at GFA who didn’t like me paid 400,000 to blackmail me,” Nyantakyi pointed out in a Net2 TV interview.

Anas behaves like ISIS

Nyantakyi also described Tiger Eye PI, which investigated him in the football corruption scandal as “a criminal organisation.”

“Anas behaves like ISIS,” Nyantakyi stated. “They set people up and I was set up.”

According to him, Tiger Eye PI is not a credible organisation, describing Anas’ outfit “as a criminal organisation infringing on people’s rights.”

He served notice he might be suing Anas again for “infringing on his right” in Dubai, where the laws bar people from recording persons “secretly.”

The former GFA boss insisted Anas’ team demanded money from him “through a lawyer at Legon [the University of Ghana]” to drop his video.

Nyantakyi was captured in an investigative documentary engaging in corrupt and bribery activities. He was initially handed a provisional 90-day ban, which was later extended for 45 days.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” a Fifa statement of Tuesday reads.

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr. Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.

“As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.

“The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately,” the Fifa statement read.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM