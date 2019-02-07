Nigerian musical icon 2 Face Idibia now known as 2Baba has chastised voters and politicians who engage in vote buying and selling, describing the act as ridiculous.

2Baba recently released a song with fellow musicians Chidinma and M.I that speaks against the act of vote buying and selling.

Speaking on the topic with sit-in host of the Starr Drive Joseph Kumi Thuesday, he said “It’s just ridiculous, the most ridiculous thing. How much are you going to collect to sell you vote? That’s how foolish, one thing is if you believe in somebody just go vote for them.”

He charge the masses against the act saying “we just need to start putting our heads together to vote out people that are not making anything happen positively in our nations across Africa.”

The musician is in the country as part of a move by the UNHCR to promote and generate funds to aid refugees across the continent, with a concert to be held.

Touching on the current state of security in Nigeria, he said “Nigeria is massive, Nigeria is blessed, and Nigeria is a beautiful space with beautiful land. We have been so unfortunate to have had bad governance for so long now so we haven’t really gotten to the position we are supposed to be at.

He added “I’m hopeful that gradually we are going to get there, but we have to take the bull by the horn. We have to take action, God has given us all the power and resources we just have to use it. We just have to do it ourselves. Nothing good happens overnight.”

The musician however revealed that he has a political ambition which is to be able to speak up when politicians are misbehaving.

To donate to the UNHCR project, there are stores in various malls where you can sign up to make monthly donations as little as GHC70 Cedis. Donations can also be made via mobile money, and donate.unhcr.com.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.ghSenanu Damilola Wemakor