The Coalition for Democratic Election Observers (CODEO) has bemoaned what it terms as misrepresentations by the Electoral Commission (EC) on its close of polls statement on the Ayawaso by-election on January 31.

The coalition said many of the claims by the Electoral commission including its denial that the shooting incidence at La Bawuleshi did not affect the process is untrue. The coalition says it remains unflinching to its commitment to impartiality and objectivity in ensuring electoral credibility in Ghana.

Speaking at press conference to rebut claims by the EC, National Coordinator for the coalition Albert Arhin assured that CODEO follows a strict protocol and has thus always taken great pains to ensure its close of poll statement and other reports record and reflect only that which is factually and contemporaneously recorded and documented by its assigned observers and team.

He indicated that the coalition does not rely on hearsay or uncorroborated third party accounts.

He said “CODEO is therefore surprised that claims or assertions it did not make in its initial statement has been attributed to it by the EC in a press statement and at a press conference apparently in response to the CODEO statement.”

“Contrary to the impression made by the EC regarding the shooting incident at La Bawuleshi, CODEO did not indicate anywhere it its statement that the incident occurred at a polling station”, he said.

He emphasized that “CODEO was clear in its statement that observers witnessed the violent incident including shooting incident. The CODEO statement also did not in any-way attempt to link the EC to the shooting incident contrary to the EC’s claim. CODEO in fact pointed out that its observers could not confirm the exact cause of the violent incident.”

He said “The EC also in its statement denied that the incident affected voting. According to the commission, the incident did not in any way disturb the conduct of the poll. CODEO wishes to reaffirm its initial observation, that as a result of the panic and chaos emanating for the incident, voting was in fact temporarily disrupted at a polling station close to the incident.”

Addressing a third issue, he said “regarding the presence of security personnel at polling stations, CODEO is baffled in the EC’s indication that CODEO has suggested in its statements that the presence of stationed security officers disrupted the voting process.

“CODEO further reiterates that its close of poll statement which is typically released at the end of voting provides a snapshot of an election.”

He noted “CODEO wishes to assure the EC and the general public that in line with its standard practice, its final report of election which will provide a comprehensive assessment of the by-election will be released in the coming days.”

“CODEO also wants to assure the EC, election stakeholders, and the general public that it remains unflinching in its commitment to impartiality, objectivity and neutrality and that its sole interest in the country’s electoral process is the promotion and assurance of electoral integrity. In discharging this responsibility, CODEO has always endeavored to work cooperatively and in good faith with the EC.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM /Senanu Damilola Wemakor