The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday blamed President Akufo-Addo for the chaos that characterized last Thursday’s by-election in Ayawaso-West-Wuogon in Accra.

According to the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, President Akufo-Addo cannot absolve himself from the violence-laden by-election.

The exercise to elect a new Member of Parliament for the area following the demise of the incumbent Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko last year was marred by chaos and sporadic shooting, affecting turnout which stood at 19 percent, the lowest in the history of the country as far as by-elections are concerned.

Minority MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George who was monitoring the election for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was brutally battered by an individual believed to a member of one of the terror groups affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Also, six people believed to be supporters of the NDC were further shot at the Baweleshie polling center of the constituency during the election, compelling the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to withdraw from the exercise citing safety concerns.

The NPP candidate Lydia Alhassan was declared the winner of the polls and has since been sworn in with the Minority walking out.

Speaking to journalists in Accra Tuesday Mubarak said: “The Minority holds president Nana Akufo-Addo as commander in chief and chairman of the National security council fully responsible for the 31st January 2019 bloodbath.”

He said it was the minority’s strongest conviction that violence and state-orchestrated terror has no place in “our democratic dispensation” therefore they refuse to recognize Lydia Alhassan as the winner of the poll describing her as “illegitimate.”

“It’s our sincere view that the memory of our departed colleague doesn’t deserve this sort of bloody legacy even if Madam Lydia Alhassan and her collaborators think otherwise,” he said in reference to Agyarko.

