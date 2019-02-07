The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Juaboso in the Western region Kwabena Minta Akandor has donated an ambulance to the Juaboso Government Hospital.

The MP also presented sewing machines and dryers to over 75 constituents. Mr. Akandor has also paid apprenticeship fees for the beneficiaries to learn a trade.

The total cost of the gesture, according to Mr. Akandor, is Ghc 200,000. Speaking at a durbar to present the ambulance, the MP urged hospital administrators to have a committee set up to maintain the Benz ambulance for the benefit of the district.

He added proceeds of services to be rendered by the ambulance will be reinvested in upgrading the hospital. Juaboso district hospital administrator Dr. Bright Nkrumah who disclosed the gesture of the MP was in response to an SOS message he sent earlier for such intervention assured the ambulance will be well taken care of.

Sefwi Proso paramount chief Nana Tan Kwaku II also expressed appreciation to the MP, adding the move will ensure quality health delivery in the district.

Akandor used the occasion to assure constituents he will ensure his share of the common fund is used to bring development to the Juaboso constituency not just in the area of health but education as well.

