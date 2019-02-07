Six persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, the police have said.

The Director General of Police Public Affairs ACP David Senanu Eklu confirmed the arrest Thursday, stating that the suspects were interrogated and placed on bail.

Hussein-Suale worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose the rot in Ghana football in an investigative masterpiece dubbed #Number12. He was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

The Police said he was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly.

Hussein-Suale’s gruesome murder came months after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

“Eyewitnesses have been interviewed and as I speak now six suspects have been arrested questioned and are currently on bail,” ACP Eklu told reporters Thursday in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He mentioned further that three other persons the police believed had information relating to the murder were questioned and their statements were taken. They are Kennedy Agyapong, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Kwasi Nyantakyi, the disgraced former GFA president.

“So we are working around the clock to get those criminals to face the full rigours of the laws,” ACP Eklu said adding: “A lot of people have described them and we are also trying to get a cartographer who can also give us an artistic impression of them to help in identifying them.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM